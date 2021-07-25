Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $121.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

