Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $320.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.59. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

