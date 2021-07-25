Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 393 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.34 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

