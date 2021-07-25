Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

