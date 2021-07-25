Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

