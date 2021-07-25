OptionRoom Trading Down 82% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $38,585.25 and $21,765.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 82% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

