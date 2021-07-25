Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $12,591.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.