Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of ORLA opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.80 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orla Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $30,534,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $10,545,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,463,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 933,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 369.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.