Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

