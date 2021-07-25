Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.