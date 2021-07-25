Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 406,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,620. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

