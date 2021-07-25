PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PACW. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,619,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

