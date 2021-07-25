Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 7,866 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of Proto Labs worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after buying an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,608,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $86.27 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.