Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 433.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

