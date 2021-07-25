Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.11 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

