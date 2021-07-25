Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.15 Million in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $551,000.

Shares of BYTSU opened at $10.10 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

