Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

