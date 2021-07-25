Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 22,680 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,783 shares of company stock worth $4,472,048 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of PD stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.