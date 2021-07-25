Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 4,707 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $69,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

