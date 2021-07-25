Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $2 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.