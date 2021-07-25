PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $13.63 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $296.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $13.63 or 0.00039683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 200,997,022 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

