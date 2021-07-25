Paparazzi (PAZZI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00810734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

