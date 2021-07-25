Paradiem LLC Acquires 706 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

ORLY traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $620.92. 276,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,737. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

