Paradiem LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,098. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.