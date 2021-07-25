Paradiem LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 3,964,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

