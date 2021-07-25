Paradiem LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after buying an additional 1,147,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 322,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

