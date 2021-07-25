Paradiem LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after acquiring an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,177. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

