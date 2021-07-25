Paradiem LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vipshop by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 10,250,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,452. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

