Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce $256.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.00 million and the highest is $288.42 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 511.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,812. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.23.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.