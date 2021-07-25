Parker Harris Sells 560 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

