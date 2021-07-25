Parker Harris Sells 560 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.
NYSE:CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
