Patron Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,509.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Patron has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $5,509.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.56 or 0.00810394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars.

