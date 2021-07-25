Peel Hunt Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £514.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.84.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

