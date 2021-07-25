Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

