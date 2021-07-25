Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90.
PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.
In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
