Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report sales of $59.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $55.07 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $240.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $567.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.