PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,048. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

