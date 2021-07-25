PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

