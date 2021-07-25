Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $37.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PSNL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. 333,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,795. The firm has a market cap of $944.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11. Personalis has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

