PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland Sells 4,500 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.04. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in PetIQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 165.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 107.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $24,986,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

