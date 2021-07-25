Phala Network Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $119.27 million and approximately $32.00 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

