Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $27,406.89 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00387452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002730 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.01259453 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

