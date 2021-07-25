Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.17. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 34 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $732.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.69.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

