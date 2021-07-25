PHI Token Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $57.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00805183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

