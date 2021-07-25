Phoneum Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Phoneum has a market cap of $467,248.73 and approximately $3,354.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00825546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,659,469 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.