Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

