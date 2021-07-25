Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,135,363.32 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,018,236.43.

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

PINS opened at $76.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

