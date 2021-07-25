Piper Sandler Boosts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $50.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a PE ratio of -59.41. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

