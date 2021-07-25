Piper Sandler Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $20.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $48.61 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REGN. Benchmark boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.89.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

