Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $2.30 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00006766 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $425.36 million and approximately $779,924.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00283996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00121930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00149558 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,596,142 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

