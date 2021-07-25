Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PSTV stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

