Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 5,766 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $74,646,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

